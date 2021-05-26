Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $45.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR remained flat at $$44.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,344,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,953. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

