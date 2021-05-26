Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,330,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,946,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gerdau by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 243,065 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

