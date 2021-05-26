Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells $204,851.50 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,646,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,830. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

