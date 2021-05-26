Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUIZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 185,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,698. Huize has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.81 million, a P/E ratio of 151.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

