Zacks: Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Scientific Games posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMS traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 681,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,930. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

