DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches Market Cap of $103.79 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $103.79 million and $130,354.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00010380 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00355355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00187557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.75 or 0.00839696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032099 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.