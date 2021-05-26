AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Wednesday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.