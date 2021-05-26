Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

