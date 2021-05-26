Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TOL traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 3,262,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,655. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.