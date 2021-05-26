Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5-84.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Zuora stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

