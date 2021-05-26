Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $6,149.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

