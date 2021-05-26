Pendle Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $17,617.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.35 or 0.00355505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00188293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00849690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

