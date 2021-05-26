Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,769 shares of company stock worth $688,927. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 77,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

