David M. Obstler Sells 5,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Datadog by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

