Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 3,664 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88.

On Friday, March 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 356,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.34. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

