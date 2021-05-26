10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 771 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00.

10x Genomics stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.39. 724,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,072. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

