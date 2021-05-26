Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,570,774. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.33.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

