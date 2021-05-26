Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,570,774. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.33.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

