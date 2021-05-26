Melon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.01032926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.95 or 0.09867246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00092790 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

