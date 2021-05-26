Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00006031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $109,722.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00356107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00188268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00848756 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.