Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$36.25

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

CU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $250,257.

TSE CU traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.08. 283,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$35.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.