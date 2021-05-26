Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Vericel reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 283,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. Vericel has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.21 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

