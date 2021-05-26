Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Sells 25,500 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.90. 10,547,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

