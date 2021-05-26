John Gordon Freund Sells 51,027 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $545,845.30.

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40.

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

