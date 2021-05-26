Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $1,320,132.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

