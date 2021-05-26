Insider Selling: SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Insider Sells 61,964 Shares of Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 731,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.81 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

