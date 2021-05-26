Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,119. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.99. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$64.38 and a 12-month high of C$81.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.31.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

