Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells $10,687,497.86 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 4,322,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Avantor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 220,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avantor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

