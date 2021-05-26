Tredje AP fonden Buys 139,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.3% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $136,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,812,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 17.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 192,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,871,020 shares of company stock valued at $560,136,671. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.