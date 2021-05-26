Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 52,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,551. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

