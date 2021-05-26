Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Down 88.7% in May

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decisionpoint Systems stock remained flat at $$2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

