Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Drops By 86.1%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the April 29th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 60,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

CMPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

