OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Cap of $15.84 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $995,049.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00051361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.17 or 0.01027076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.09840322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00092615 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.