Bridge Mutual Achieves Market Cap of $40.30 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $40.30 million and $310,436.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00360498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00855345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00032459 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

