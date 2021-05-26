Katalyo Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $334,926.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00360498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00855345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00032459 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

