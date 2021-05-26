Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMLEF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS CMLEF remained flat at $$8.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

