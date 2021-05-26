Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMLEF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS CMLEF remained flat at $$8.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

