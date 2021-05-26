CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00371424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00189130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.04 or 0.00863439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033132 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

