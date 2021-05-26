E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

ETWO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,035. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

