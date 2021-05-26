Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.08). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $127,800 over the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 6,105,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,318. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

