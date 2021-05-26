IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. 1,395,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

