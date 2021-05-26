Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Basanite stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 219,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,005. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Basanite
Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.