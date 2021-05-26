Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Basanite stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 219,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,005. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

