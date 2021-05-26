Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the April 29th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,988,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 412,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Epazz has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get Epazz alerts:

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.