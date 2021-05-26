Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,541,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brazil Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,356,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,713,125. Brazil Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Brazil Minerals
