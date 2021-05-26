Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,541,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brazil Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,356,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,713,125. Brazil Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Brazil Minerals

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as lithium, iron, rare earths, titanium, nickel/cobalt, sand, and diamond and gold. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

