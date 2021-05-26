KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 116,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,630. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

