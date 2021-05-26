Robert W. Baird Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $100.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $14.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,277,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $99.90.
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.