Robert W. Baird Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $100.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $14.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,277,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $99.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $2.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

