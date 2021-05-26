Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Strong-Buy

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 36,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.22. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

