Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

CODX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 521,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -3.62. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

