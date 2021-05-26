AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

Shares of AMMO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 1,718,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,288. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get AMMO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.