CCLA Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,026 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 627,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,687,471. The stock has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

