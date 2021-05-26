Cisco Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,652,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,830. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.