Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of Canadian Banc stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. Canadian Banc has a one year low of C$6.15 and a one year high of C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94.
About Canadian Banc
