Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Canadian Banc stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94. Canadian Banc has a one year low of C$6.15 and a one year high of C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

